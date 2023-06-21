Rising costs due to inflation are still a big stressor to American households but, according to a recent Household Spending Survey issued by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, more consumers are preparing to make a big purchase within the next month. Here are some things to think about when planning to make a major purchase.
For access to more free financial wellness information visit our website at SchoolsFirstFCU.org
Rising costs due to inflation are still a big stressor to American households but, according to a recent Household Spending Survey issued by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, more consumers are preparing to make a big purchase within the next month. Here are some things to think about when planning to make a major purchase.