Sending money virtually with just a few clicks on your phone is gaining in popularity, but these services can make you a big target for scammers. Person-to-person payment apps are convenient but once you send that money, your funds are gone, likely without any way to recover it. SchoolsFirst FCU’s Folsom Branch Manager, Jonathan Wesson shares ways to protect yourself from potential scammers. For access to more free financial wellness information visit our website at SchoolsFirstFCU.org

