As California’s largest Credit Union, SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union serves more than 1.3 million. Members made up of school employees and their families. They want to extend the benefit of Membership to more eligible people throughout the state, while giving their current Members a chance to add some money to their bank account for some summer fun. Now through July 31st, any current SchoolsFirst FCU Member who refers their eligible family member to join will be automatically entered for a chance to win! Three lucky winners will have the chance to win a $1,000 deposit, and three additional winners will have the chance to win a $300 deposit. To enter, make sure your family member mentions your name when they open their new Membership and you will be automatically entered for a chance to win. For complete sweepstakes rules, visit SchoolsFirstFCU.org/referral

