Welcoming a child into a family is a major milestone—and it can also be an overwhelming time for new parents. One of the biggest challenges for new parents is managing their finances while raising a child. However, with some careful planning and smart financial decisions, new parents can make sure their finances remain strong. Brittney Owens, Financial Education Specialist with SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union, shares tips to provide a secure future for your growing family.

For access to more free financial wellness information visit our website at SchoolsFirstFCU.org