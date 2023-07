Wedding season is in full swing but before you say “I do”, it’s important to make sure you’re on the same financial page. For new couples, this means making sure you are coordinating your finances in whatever way best suits your needs. Dajaughn Ellis, Membership Development Specialist with SchoolsFirst FCU will share pros and cons of merging your finances for new

couples to consider.

For more information, visit the SchoolsFirst website at SchoolsFirstFCU.org