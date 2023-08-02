Federal student loan payments are set to resume this fall after a three-year pause. Many individuals who were relying on the pause due to effects of the pandemic, may find themselves in a challenging situation. Nathan Calhoun, Madison Branch Manager with SchoolsFirst FCU is here to discuss some strategies to minimize financial strain as you transition back into your monthly payment schedule, plus he’ll let us know of an upcoming webinar that might help you out.

To learn more and to check out GreenPath’s free webinar. Register online at www.GreenPath.com/SchoolsFirstFCU and scroll down to “more webinars”.