The state of California leads the nation in fraud against adults over the age of 60, with reported losses at over 624-million dollars. That’s according to a report from the FBI and it’s an issue that’s becoming more common. Between 2021 and 2022, reported cases of fraud against people over the age of 60 increased by 84%. Jonathan Wesson, Folsom Branch Manager with SchoolsFirst FCU is here with some important information about how we can avoid scams, particularly those that target older adults.

For more financial advice, visit our website at SchoolsFirstFCU.org