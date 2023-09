So many of us are feeling the effects of inflation including high interest rates. A recent report by Forbes showed that the average credit card interest rate has climbed to just over 28%. If you carry a credit card balance each month, these climbing rates are likely making it feel almost impossible to pay off debt. Brittney Owens, Financial Education Specialist at SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union, shares how you can manage debt while interest rates are on the rise.

