A program called “Bite of Reality” is changing that by giving students insight into financial realities as an adult. It is a credit union-sponsored financial education program conducted at high school campuses across the nation and is designed to give students a taste of real-world financial situations in a safe environment.

“Bite of Reality” was recently held at Adelante High School in Roseville. Brittney Owens, Financial Education Specialist with SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union, shares about this eye-opening event that was held for students.

For more financial wellness information visit SchoolsFirstFCU.org