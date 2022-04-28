For the first time in 2 years, we are throwing our first tasting with Gin and Bourbon with JJ Pfister! Come try something new! We would love to see you there! Limited tickets!

An outdoor tasting event on the South Lawn at the Westin Sacramento, hosted by Scott’s Seafood on the River and JJ Pfister. Guitarist Extraordinaire Richard Silletto will play. Serving cocktails, snacks and fun! Andy Donald, National Sales Manager and Lauren Holland, both savvy hospitality personalities will guide us through the experience!

