Scott’s has always had the freshest of seafood delivered daily from regional fisherman and around the world, served by a well-trained, knowledgeable staff in a comfortable atmosphere. They continue to strive every day to do things just a little better than the day before.



824 Sutter Street Folsom Ca 95630

(916)-989-6711

scottsseafoodroundhouse.com

Facebook: ScottsSeafoodRoundhouse

Instagram: ScottsSeafoodRoundhouse

