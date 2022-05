It’s National Shrimp Day!



Patron Tequila Tasting on the South Lawn at Scott’s Seafood on the River

Monday June 13, 2022 4-7pm

Jacqueline Bradford from Patron will tell us everything we ever wanted to know about one of the finest Tequilas ever made, how best to enjoy them and have a little fun too. Guitarist Extraordinaire Richard Silletto will create the vibe and Executive Chef Scott Longman will supply the snacks. There may even be some cigars available too.

