Scott’s Sensational Stories

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Former Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton penned an article for The Players’ Tribune about being traded to the Indiana Pacers before last week’s NBA trade deadline.

The article titled “Life Goes on,” released on Monday, reveals his experience of being traded away from Sacramento, a city where he thought he was going to play “for the next decade.” He described being traded from the Kings as “the biggest surprise” of his life.