Midtown Association to Proudly Present the

2023 Midtown Mini Midtown Love Celebration

An Elevated Evening Event Coinciding with Second Saturday

The Midtown Association is excited to present the spirited and fun Midtown Mini Midtown Love celebration on Saturday, September 9, 2023, from 6 to 9 p.m. For the first time, the signature annual event is scheduled on a Saturday evening to coincide with the enhanced and reinvigorated Midtown Second Saturday activations happening all throughout the district. The Midtown Love Midtown Mini is a dynamic destination event each year, providing an opportunity for attendees to network with many of Midtown’s key influencers, business owners and involved community members.

Complete with a fun and flirty “Garden Party” theme, the Midtown Mini – a playful 25-hole miniature golf activation will be set-up outdoors at 20th & K Streets – at the same time a lively Midtown Love cocktail party is underway indoors and poolside at the iconic Faces Nightclub (2000 K Street). With a short program emceed by FOX40’s Sonseerahray Tonsall, guests will be able to move seamlessly amongst the indoor and outdoor spaces while enjoying various activations and offerings that include putt-putt golf, elevated food and beverage tastings along with tray-passed appetizers, creative culinary experiences such as an indulgent oyster, hand-crafted drink options, craft beer and wine provided by J.J. Pfister and The Golden Bear, a “bubby bar” with variety of sparkling wine provided by Acquiesce Winery & Vineyards, fabulous live entertainment and live art performances, awe-inspiring décor, raffles, and – new this year – an online auction with incredible prizes. Event sponsors and attendees will have the chance to participate in the new online auction highlighted by coveted items such as a guided Sacramento Food Tour by SacTown Bites, deliciously fun beer and cheese pairing classes, overnight staycations at Midtown’s boutique hotels, and more. Plus, attendees will have the opportunity to buy raffle tickets for a chance to win courtside tickets to a Sacramento Kings game for the upcoming season.

With a mission to highlight Midtown’s creativity, vibrancy and artistry, the event is proudly sponsored by SKK Developments, Sutter Health, LBT Investors, Paragary Restaurant Group, Legado de Ravel, Sacramento Regional Transit, Pappas Investments, CADA, and Bardis & Miry Development, with support provided by Comstock’s Magazine and FOX40 along with many other involved businesses and individuals. Importantly, the 2023 Midtown Mini Midtown Love celebration is a fundraiser for the Midtown Association designed to support the vibrant small business and invaluable arts community. Funds raised from the Midtown Mini Midtown Love event will support the local arts and culture community by way of enhanced Second Saturday programming. Thus far, this year’s event has helped to raise an additional $55,000 and the goal is to generate an additional $30,000 leading up to and during the event.

While attendance at the Midtown Mini Midtown Love event is primarily for event sponsors and partners, a limited number of tickets are available to the public. Cost is $150 per person and tickets are available here. Complimentary event parking is provided for event attendees in a nearby lot (as space is available). To see a complete list of sponsors, for more information about the signature event presented by the Midtown Association, or to purchase tickets, please visit https://exploremidtown.org/midtownlove/

The Midtown Mini/Midtown Love helps to support Second Saturday and Midtown Parks, a non-profit 501(c)(3) arm of the organization that is aimed at increasing the well-being of the community by activating existing public spaces to provide more opportunities for recreation, leisure, and strengthening neighborhoods. For more information about the Midtown Parks program or to donate to the cause, please visit www.MidtownParks.org.

In addition to offering numerous public transportation options, Midtown Sacramento is walkable and bike/scooter/car-share friendly with plenty of parking available in nearby garages plus various lots throughout Midtown. For additional transportation information, visit www.easeintomidtown.com. For more information about Midtown Sacramento, special events and activities, and the Midtown Association, please visit www.exploremidtown.org or follow on social media – Facebook at www.facebook.com/exploremidtown/ and @ExploreMidtown on Instagram and Twitter.