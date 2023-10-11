The Midtown Association’s October Second Saturday

Activations are Highlighted by a Sutter Health Fall Festival,

Hops & Hounds Brewfest, Outdoor Movie Night and More

Sutter Health’s Second Saturday programming is proudly presented by the Midtown Association, SKK Developments, Turton Commercial, Visit Sacramento,

and the City of Sacramento

Proudly led and programmed by the Midtown Association, expansive and re-energized monthly Second Saturday celebrations kicked off in May of this year and culminate on October 14, which is the last district-wide event date planned for 2023 (although many of the galleries continue with monthly receptions all year long). Designed to showcase Midtown’s thriving arts and culture scene, Sutter Health’s Midtown Second Saturday is presented by the Midtown Association, SKK Developments, Turton Commercial, Visit Sacramento, and the City of Sacramento. Second Saturday in Midtown is highlighted by unique day and evening experiences that include pop-up art installations and art markets, live music, dance and entertainment, family-friendly activities, gallery tours, culinary artistry along with food and drink specials at nearby bars and restaurants, overnight hotel stays, and much more.

Sutter Health’s Midtown Second Saturday activations start early in the day at the Midtown Farmers Market and continue well into the evening hours. As an extra special highlight for October’s Second Saturday, Paragary’s Midtown is throwing a 20/30/40 party in the Midtown Sutter area with a la cart items on Paragary’s menu from 40 years ago, a 30-year celebration at Cafe Bernardo and a 20-year celebration at INK Eats & Drinks with tattoo artists and a BBQ.

Plus, a diverse and eclectic variety of energized activities will span Midtown with dedicated activations at Fremont Park (1515 Q Street), the Midtown Central and Midtown Sutter restaurant districts, along 16th Street from C through P Street, and at select multifamily residences – 17 Central Apartments, 1801L Apartments, 16 Powerhouse Apartments, The Press at Midtown Quarters Apartments, 19J Midtown Apartments, and The Mansion Apartments.

A sampling of Midtown’s Second Saturday activations on October 14 includes the following:

All day/evening (timing and locations vary) – Gallery and theatre activations may include special performances and receptions, “meet the artist” opportunities, and behind-the-scenes studio tours. One of the best ways to soak in some arts and culture is by exploring the grid on a self-guided walking tour to check out all of Midtown’s amazing murals. For example, Second Saturday strollers may want to Walk Alhambra Blvd. to find exciting artistic updates added recently. They’ll discover new murals at 1400 Alhambra Blvd. and 3001 L Street including a new “Light the Beam” themed mural, along with seven vibrant art wrapped utility boxes from J to Q Streets. To plan a Midtown mural walking tour, check out a helpful listing here.

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Midtown Farmers Market (20th between J and Capitol) offers special activities complete with a live art demonstration of handmade jewelry by Creature of Habitat on Artisan Alley. Second Saturday activities at the Midtown Farmers Market are presented by Five Star Bank. Plus, free yoga will be available from Yoga Moves Us at Fremont Park from 9 to 10 a.m., all ages and levels welcome. Noon to Early Evening – Midday is no time to rest in Midtown with so much to see and do on Second Saturday.

o Sutter Health is celebrating 100 Years of Caring with a free fall festival from 12 to 5 p.m. The community is invited to the Sutter Medical Center for a full day of fun activities that include a teddy bear clinic, pumpkin patch, free giveaways, flower market, face painting, live stage performances, carnival games, meet the Sutter Health dogs, and free food and drinks from local restaurants.

o Fun and surprising family-friendly interactive arts performances, a brew fest and a movie night will be happening at Fremont Park and Truitt Bark Park this Second Saturday as well.

At Fremont Park, revelers can enjoy face painting, a family-friendly concert with Code Blues Band and other friendly-family activities from 12 to 4 p.m. Then, starting at 4 p.m., attendees will be transported back in time as guests enjoy a skateboarding demonstration, photographs with a DeLorean Time Machine and Back to the Future costume contest from 4 to 6 p.m. Starting at 6 p.m., movie goers can grab their popcorn and enjoy watching a movie in the park featuring a showing of Back to the Future. Fremont Park activities are sponsored by Capitol Area Development Authority (CADA).

At Truitt Bark Park, Second Saturday strollers can experience a day of tail-wagging fun at the first ever Hops & Hounds Brewfest with their four-footed friends. Attendees will discover unlimited craft brews, food trucks, entertaining DJ music and live art. Plus, attendees can watch the transformation of the iconic BARK letters into a vibrant new dog themed design. VIP early access is from 1 to 5 p.m. and general admission is 2 to 5 p.m. To learn more and purchase tickets, go to www.hopsandhounds.beer.

4 to 8 p.m. – Second Saturday really kicks into gear in the early evening with lively activations and entertainment throughout the district.

o At 20th & K, attendees can enjoy a bustling art market managed by the Hunny Club featuring a community art wall, a special Aztec Dance performance by Telpochcalli from 4 to 4:45 p.m., an amazing aerialist performance from 6:30 to 8 p.m. and more.

o At 24th & K, attendees can sit back and enjoy an open-air concert from The Key of C from 6 to 8 p.m. Plus, family friendly activities will be available including an art market from Kulture with special activities including a sugar skull kit available for attendees to purchase and scavenger hunt.

o Even more entertaining live music performed by talented musicians from Bigger Than Us Arts will be playing music from a variety of genres that can be found at key outdoor locations throughout Midtown Sutter and at various stops along 16th Street.

A number of live music pop-up locations will take place on J Street between Centro and Barwest, on the Hyatt House outdoor patio on K Street, at Café Bernardo on Capitol Avenue and on N Street near Paragary’s or Ink Eats & Drinks. Midtown Sutter activations are hosted by Stonebridge Properties.

In addition, more strolling musicians will be performing along 16th Street on or adjacent to outdoor patios at Public House or The Grand on L Street, at La Capital on N Street, at Frog & Slim on O Street and at Magpie on P Street. 16th Street live music activations are hosted by Blue Diamond and Downtown Sacramento Partnership.

o Various “Live Midtown” properties and living spaces will offer Second Saturday activations each month with pop-up art installations and experiences, live musicians, popular DJs and more. Locations include 17 Central Apartments (1026 17th Street), 1801L Apartments (1123 18th Street), 16 Powerhouse Apartments (1606 P Street), The Press at Midtown Quarters Apartments (1714 21st Street), 19J Midtown Apartments (1827 J Street) and The Mansion Apartments (1517 H Street).

Visiting properties and living spaces provides a refreshing experience that allows guests an opportunity to see behind-the-scenes of Midtown living.

10 p.m. and later – Nine pre-approved e-permit holders will host Second Saturday After Parties inside bars and venues with enhanced art experiences such as live performances, comedy, and dance. Second Saturday After Party locations include Barwest, Der Biergarten, Faces Nightclub, Flamingo House, Golden Bear, Harlow’s, LowBrau, Mango’s and The Cabin.

All afternoon & evening (timing and locations vary) – Food and drink specials and culinary art in action is available at Midtown bars and restaurants.

For more information about Sutter Health’s Midtown Second Saturday details that are continuously updated, please visit www.midtownsecondsaturday.com, plus a helpful and user-friendly Second Saturday FAQ is available at www.exploremidtown.org/second-saturday-faq. For visitors traveling from out of town (or those looking for a local staycation), Midtown offers several amazing options to stay at overnight at boutique hotels including at the Fort Sutter Hotel and Hyatt House.

In addition to offering numerous public transportation options, Midtown Sacramento is walkable and bike/scooter/car-share friendly with plenty of parking available in nearby garages plus various lots throughout Midtown. For more information about Midtown Sacramento in general, special events and activities, and the Midtown Association, please visit www.exploremidtown.org or follow on social media – Facebook at www.facebook.com/exploremidtown/ and @ExploreMidtown on Instagram and Twitter.

Midtown Association: The mission of the Midtown Association (MA) is to create a center for culture, creativity, and vibrancy in Sacramento’s urban core. For more information about MA, call 916-442-1500 or visit www.exploremidtown.org