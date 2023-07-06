Music, Murals, Art Markets and More…the Midtown Association Makes Summertime Spectacular with Sutter Health’s Midtown Second Saturday Activations on July 8 Summertime offers the perfect opportunity to experience Midtown’s thriving arts and culture scene with a series of re-energized Second Saturday activations led by the Midtown Association, with the next happening on July 8. Sutter Health’s Midtown Second Saturday presented by the Midtown Association, Turton Commercial, Visit Sacramento and the City of Sacramento continue monthly through October 14. Second Saturday in Midtown is highlighted by unique day and evening experiences that include pop-up art installations and art markets, live music, dance and entertainment, family-friendly activities, gallery tours, culinary artistry along with food and drink specials at nearby bars and restaurants, overnight hotel stays, and much more.

“With summer now in full swing, we are even more excited to invite the community to linger longer in Midtown to enjoy enhanced Second Saturday programming that is sure to entertain all ages — from children to the young-at-heart,” said Emily Baime Michaels, Executive Director of the Midtown Association. “Refreshing and reintroducing Second Saturday in a big, intentional way has been very well received by the community and we look forward to delighting our residents and guests in oh-so-many wonderful ways on July 8 and in the months to come.”

Monthly Second Saturday activations start early in the day at the Midtown Farmers Market and continue well into the evening hours. A diverse and eclectic variety of energized activities will span Midtown each Second Saturday with dedicated activations at Fremont Park (1515 Q Street), the Midtown Central and Midtown Sutter restaurant districts, along 16th Street from C through P Street, and at select multifamily residences – 17 Central Apartments, 1801L Apartments, 16 Powerhouse Apartments, The Press at Midtown Quarters Apartments, 19J Midtown Apartments, and The Mansion Apartments.

A sampling of Midtown’s Second Saturday activations on July 8 includes the following:

All day/evening (timing and locations vary) – Gallery and theatre activations may include special performances and receptions, “meet the artist” opportunities, and behind-the-scenes studio tours. Also, one of the best ways to soak in some arts and culture in the summertime is by exploring the grid on a self-guided walking tour to check out all of Mid-town’s amazing murals. For example, Second Saturday strollers may want to Walk Alham-bra Blvd. to find exciting artistic updates added recently. They’ll also discover a new mu-ral at 1400 Alhambra Blvd. along with seven vibrant art wrapped utility boxes from J to Q Streets. To plan a Midtown mural walking tour, check out a helpful listing here.

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Midtown Farmers Market special activities complete with musical ex-periences, artistry in action as Macra Madam create a piece of macrame wall art, and an always popular beer and wine garden (20th between J and Capitol) are presented by Five Star Bank. Plus, free yoga will be available from Yoga Moves Us at Fremont Park (new lo-cation) from 9 to 10 a.m., all ages and levels welcome.

Noon to 4 p.m. – Fun and surprising family-friendly interactive arts performances will in-clude glitter tattoos, face painting, giant bubbles, hands-on crafts, and a family-friendly free outdoor concert with Code Blues at Fremont Park (16th & P) hosted by Capitol Area Development Authority (CADA). YMCA youth programming includes a Bigger Than Us Arts instrument petting zoo, and the Sacramento Public Library’s Mobile Mini Library will be available on-site. Plus, at 1 p.m. Salsa and Bachata dance lessons will be offered by Dance on the Edge.

-4 to 8 p.m. – Second Saturday really kicks into gear in the early evening with lively activa-tions and entertainment throughout the district.

-At 20th & K, Second Saturday adventurers will find an art market with spectacular ar-tistic performances including hula dancers, a pop-up art gallery and live music spon-sored by Heller Pacific & Fulcrum Properties.

-At 24th & K, attendees can sit back and enjoy open-air concerts by JAS (Jordan Simp-son) from 4 to 5:45 p.m. then DJ Freequency from 6 to 8 p.m. Plus, family friendly ac-tivities will be available including an art market, face painting and other activities such as bubbles and a live mermaid.

§ A number of live music pop-up locations include on J Street between Centro and Barwest, on the Hyatt House patio on K Street, at Café Bernardo on Capi-tol Avenue and on N Street near Paragary’s or Ink Eats & Drinks. Midtown Sutter activations are hosted by Stonebridge Properties.

§ In addition, more strolling musicians will be performing along 16th Street on or adjacent to outdoor patios at Public House or The Grand on L Street, at La Capital on N Street, at Frog & Slim on O Street and at Magpie on P Street. 16th Street live music activations are hosted by Blue Diamond and Downtown Sac-ramento Partnership.

o Various “Live Midtown” properties and living spaces will offer Second Saturday acti-vations each month highlighted by art installations and experiences, live musicians, popular DJs and more. Locations include 17 Central Apartments (1026 17th Street), 1801L Apartments (1123 18th Street), 16 Powerhouse Apartments (1606 P Street), The Press at Midtown Quarters Apartments (1714 21st Street), 19J Midtown Apart-ments (1827 J Street) and The Mansion Apartments (1517 H Street).

All afternoon & evening (timing and locations vary) – food and drink specials and culinary art in action at Midtown bars and restaurants.

For more information about Sutter Health’s Midtown Second Saturday details that are continuously updated, please visit www.midtownsecondsaturday.com, plus a helpful and user-friendly Second Saturday FAQ is available at www.exploremidtown.org/second-saturday-faq. For visitors traveling from out of town (or those looking for a local staycation), Midtown offers several amazing options to stay at overnight at boutique hotels including at the Fort Sutter Hotel and Hyatt House.

In addition to offering numerous public transportation options, Midtown Sacramento is walkable and bike/scooter/car-share friendly with plenty of parking available in nearby garages plus various lots throughout Midtown. For additional transportation information, visit www.easeintomidtown.com. For more information about Midtown Sacramento in general, special events and activities, and the Midtown Association, please visit www.exploremidtown.org or follow on social media – Facebook at www.facebook.com/exploremidtown/ and @ExploreMidtown on Instagram and Twitter.

Midtown Association: The mission of the Midtown Association (MA) is to create a center for culture, creativity, and vibrancy in Sacramento’s urban core. For more information about MA, call 916-442-1500 or visit www.ex-ploremidtown.org.