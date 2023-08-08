The Midtown Association Heats Up Second Saturday

With More Live Music, More Artistry in Action

Plus a First-Time Venue at Muir Park on August 12

Continuing series of Second Saturday programming is proudly presented by

the Midtown Association, SKK Developments, Turton Commercial, Visit Sacramento,

and the City of Sacramento

The expansive and re-energized monthly Second Saturday activations led by the Midtown Association are really heating up and kicking into high gear, with the next happening on August 12. Designed to showcase Midtown’s thriving arts and culture scene, Sutter Health’s Midtown Second Saturday presented by the Midtown Association, SKK Developments, Turton Commercial, Visit Sacramento, and the City of Sacramento continue monthly through October 14. Second Saturday in Midtown is highlighted by unique day and evening experiences that include pop-up art installations and art markets, live music, dance and entertainment, family-friendly activities, gallery tours, culinary artistry along with food and drink specials at nearby bars and restaurants, overnight hotel stays, and much more.

“In August, we’re especially thrilled to offer Muir Park as yet another dynamic Midtown Second Saturday destination in celebration of our area’s diverse arts, culture, and sense of community,” said Emily Baime Michaels, Executive Director of the Midtown Association. “We are very excited and appreciative that the community has responded so wonderfully to our enhanced Second Saturday programming as we continue to serve as the catalyst to elevate this important monthly celebration.”

Monthly Second Saturday activations start early in the day at the Midtown Farmers Market and continue well into the evening hours. A diverse and eclectic variety of energized activities will span Midtown each Second Saturday with dedicated activations at Fremont Park (1515 Q Street), the Midtown Central and Midtown Sutter restaurant districts, along 16th Street from C through P Street, and at select multifamily residences – 17 Central Apartments, 1801L Apartments, 16 Powerhouse Apartments, The Press at Midtown Quarters Apartments, 19J Midtown Apartments, and The Mansion Apartments.

A sampling of Midtown’s Second Saturday activations on August 12 includes the following:

• All day/evening (timing and locations vary) – Gallery and theatre activations may include special performances and receptions, “meet the artist” opportunities, and behind-the-scenes studio tours. Also, one of the best ways to soak in some arts and culture in the sum-mertime is by exploring the grid on a self-guided walking tour to check out all of Midtown’s amazing murals. For example, Second Saturday strollers may want to Walk Alhambra Blvd. to find exciting artistic updates added recently. They will also discover a new mural at 1400 Alhambra Blvd. along with seven vibrant art wrapped utility boxes from J to Q Streets. To plan a Midtown mural walking tour, a helpful listing is available here.

• 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Midtown Farmers Market special activities presented by Five Star Bank include a celebration of National Farmers Market Week with a Stone Fruit Show Down com-petition, artistry in action with vendor Olive from Owlhaired Designs creating an original wood burned floral art piece, and the always popular beer and wine garden (20th between J and Capitol). Plus, free yoga will be available from Yoga Moves Us at Fremont Park from 9 to 10 a.m., all ages and levels welcome.

• Noon to 4 p.m. – Fun and surprising family-friendly interactive arts performances will be happening at Fremont Park and Muir Park (first-time Second Saturday location).

o At Fremont Park (16th & P), the community will find glitter tattoos, face paint-ing, giant bubbles, and family-friendly live music with Brian Rose, hosted by Capitol Area Development Authority (CADA). Also, an Instrument Petting Zoo hosted by Bigger than Us Arts plus Santacos Mexican Food Truck will be on-site at the popular Midtown park.

o At Muir Park (1515 C Street), Second Saturday attendees will experience a cele-bration of arts and culture and are encouraged to stop by for delicious food, stage performances of cultural dance and song, chalk art displays, bubble shows with Bubblemania, balloon artists, a kid’s bounce house plus free dance classes and youth engagement activities. As highlights, Dance On the Edge will be offer-ing free Salsa and Bachata lessons from 1 to 2 p.m. and Carlos Kandia, a popular Latin singer, will be performing from 2 to 4 p.m. Muir Park activations are proudly sponsored by Blue Diamond Growers.

• 4 to 8 p.m. – Second Saturday really kicks into gear in the early evening with lively activa-tions and entertainment throughout the district.

o At 20th & K, Second Saturday adventurers will find an art market with spectacu-lar artistic performances including dance performances, live painting, live music and DJs and bubble shows sponsored by Heller Pacific & Fulcrum Properties.

o At 24th & K, attendees can sit back and enjoy open-air concerts by DJ NADZ and DJ BIMES all evening long. Plus, family-friendly activities will be available includ-ing an art market from Kulture and The Hunny Club, art experiences and photo booth opportunities sponsored by Thomas Roth.

o Even more entertaining live music performed by talented musicians from Bigger Than Us Arts will be playing music from a variety of genres that can be found at key outdoor locations throughout Midtown Sutter and at various stops along 16th

Street, including:

 J Street between Centro and Barwest, the Hyatt House patio on K Street, at Café Bernardo on Capitol Avenue and on N Street near Para-gary’s or Ink Eats & Drinks. Midtown Sutter activations are hosted by Stonebridge Properties.

 In addition, more strolling musicians will be performing along 16th Street on or adjacent to outdoor patios at Public House or The Grand on L Street, at La Capital on N Street, at Frog & Slim on O Street, at the El-liott Building on J Street and at Magpie on P Street. 16th Street live music activations are hosted by Blue Diamond and Downtown Sacra-mento Partnership.

o Various “Live Midtown” properties and living spaces will offer Second Saturday activations each month highlighted by art installations and experiences, live mu-sicians, popular DJs and more. Locations include 17 Central Apartments (1026 17th Street), 1801L Apartments (1123 18th Street), 16 Powerhouse Apart-ments (1606 P Street), The Press at Midtown Quarters Apartments (1714 21st Street), 19J Midtown Apartments (1827 J Street) and The Mansion Apartments (1517 H Street).

• 10 p.m. and later – Nine pre-approved e-permit holders will host Second Saturday After Parties inside bars and venues with enhanced art experiences such as live performances, comedy, and dance. Second Saturday After Party locations include Barwest, Der Biergarten, Faces Nightclub, Flamingo House, Golden Bear, Harlow’s, LowBrau, Mango’s and The Cabin.

• All afternoon & evening (timing and locations vary) – Food and drink specials along with culinary artistry in action are available at Midtown bars and restaurants.

For more information about Sutter Health’s Midtown Second Saturday details that are continuously updated, please visit www.midtownsecondsaturday.com, plus a helpful and user-friendly Second Saturday FAQ is available at www.exploremidtown.org/second-saturday-faq. For visitors traveling from out of town (or those looking for a local staycation), Midtown offers several amazing options to stay at overnight at boutique hotels including at the Fort Sutter Hotel and Hyatt House.

In addition to offering numerous public transportation options, Midtown Sacramento is walkable and bike/scooter/car-share friendly with plenty of parking available in nearby garages plus various lots throughout Midtown. For additional transportation information, visit www.easeintomidtown.com. For more information about Midtown Sacramento in general, special events and activities, and the Midtown Association, please visit www.exploremidtown.org or follow on social media – Facebook at www.facebook.com/exploremidtown/ and @ExploreMidtown on Instagram and Twitter.

Midtown Association: The mission of the Midtown Association (MA) is to create a center for culture, creativity, and vibrancy in Sacramento’s urban core. For more information about MA, call 916-442-1500 or visit www.exploremidtown.org