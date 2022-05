Cosumnes CSD Parks & Recreation and Big Orange Productions are bringing an outdoor comedy series back to Elk Grove this summer. Comedy Under the Stars is held at the Laguna Town Hall amphitheater and guests are encouraged to arrive early with their picnic blankets, dinners and drinks, to enjoy the charming venue and evening air. Learn more at yourCSD.com/comedy or (916) 405-5600.

