“Live a Fruitful LIfe”

A lovely fall afternoon event, enjoy fancy finger foods, gourmet chocolate delicacies and a unique jewelry auction! Shari will be your keynote speaker so you’re sure to leave inspired and “Grapeful” that you came!!!

100% of all ticket sales and auction proceeds will go to a Puerto Vallarta, Mexico Non-profit helping children living in extreme poverty. Learn more at boysandberries.org



Shari Fitzpatrick, Founder of Shari’s Berries, Inspirational Speaker, Chocolate Innovator, Entrepreneur, Philanthropist