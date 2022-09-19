“That’s Amor” is now streaming on Netlfix and was the 2nd most watched film in the US and 3rd most watched in the entire world on Netflix for 12 days straight. This marks the 3rd Netflix film that Shaun Piccinini has directed to make it to the Top 3 globally and “A California Christmas” actually took the top spot in December 2020.



www.directorshaun.com

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction