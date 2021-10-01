China before communism! A journey through the five millennia of traditional Chinese culture. Shen Yun opens a portal to a civilization of profound wisdom and divine beauty through classical Chinese dance and music.

Shen Yun returns to Gallo Center for the Arts:

Tuesday, October 19, 7:30pm

Wednesday, October 20, 2:00pm

Tuesday, October 26, 7:30pm

Wednesday, October 27, 2:00pm

Buy tickets online at www.shenyun.com/ca , or call (209) 338-2100 (box office)

Shen Yun Performing Arts is the world’s premier classical Chinese dance and music company, established in New York in 2006. It performs classical Chinese dance, ethnic and folk dance, and story-based dance, with orchestral accompaniment and solo performers. For 5,000 years, divine culture flourished in the land of China. Through breathtaking music and dance, Shen Yun is reviving this glorious culture. Shen Yun, or 神韻, can be translated as: “the beauty of divine beings dancing.”

