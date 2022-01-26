Shine With Kellie DeMarco

Learn, Shop, Lunch, Love! “SHINE with Kellie DeMarco” is a women’s luncheon at Golden 1 Center on Friday, February 11th from 10am-2pm. Women will learn how to live their best lives from inspirational speakers and a life coach who will teach you key mindset techniques for body & soul, how to feel more confident in your own skin, and even how to dress for your body type! Lunch and shopping from local women-owned businesses, plus giveaways and much more! “SHINE” benefits Women’s Empowerment.

