Shoes for Sac

Sway and Jackie are two Sacramento locals that share a passion for homeless outreach. On December 5, 2021, Sway and Jackie will attempt to run the California Internal Marathon (26.2 miles) to raise enough funds to provide brand-new shoes to 840 unhoused community members.

Sway, running barefoot, will represent the unhoused community of Sacramento. Jackie, the founder of Break The Gap, represents the hope of this community being uplifted by your donations.

The funds of this campaign will be allocated to purchase brand new shoes for the unhoused community that will be distributed during Break The Gap’s outreach program initiatives. Roughly, each $50 donation will provide one pair of shoes for someone in need.