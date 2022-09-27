Whether it being dining in or catering, Sienna Restaurant has you covered with a wide selection of wonderfully designed food.



Thirty some years ago, a partnership was formed between two entrepreneurial souls. Mark and Karoline Platt sealed the deal and began their journey together. They traveled the country with two kids in tow while Mark expanded his restaurant knowledge with the likes of The Chart House, P.F. Chang’s and other independent restaurants. They settled into the Sacramento region in April 1999, and in February 2010 the pair opened their first restaurant together in El Dorado Hills. The goal was to bring the feel of wine country to the suburbs. They surrounded themselves with a staff of individuals who eagerly joined the “family”.

Together they have grown Sienna into a regional favorite with it’s unforgettable staff and delectable menu offerings. This locally owned concept has expanded to Roseville with a second location that opened September 2016.

1480 Eureka Rd

Roseville, CA



3909 Park Dr.

El Dorado Hills, CA



siennarestaurants.com