Be the first to watch the highly-anticipated feature film SiMP with the director and the stars! SiMP is about an instagram model who gets kidnapped at a fake photo shoot. Loosely based on a wild true story. SiMP is written and directed by Sacramento native Tremain Hayhoe (RIDESHARE, The Cat Town Story) and stars Mike Markoff, Brooke Piedra, YouTube sensation Rucka Rucka Ali, James Manown, and JaNine Romney with music composed by Alex Walker Smith and DSHARP.



SiMP Movie Red Carpet World Premiere!





Sacramento Media Center

915 Fee Dr

Sacramento, CA 95815



Schedule of Events:

7pm – Beer and Wine happy hour

8:30pm – Screening of the film!

10:15pm – Q & A With the Cast and Filmmakers

10:45pm – After Party!

Tickets here: https://simpsactownpremiere.eventbrite.com





Use code FOX40 for $10 OFF! (so the new total is only $40!)

https://simpsactownpremiere.eventbrite.com

VIP Tickets – $50 (only 5 left)