Simply Bubbles is a sparkling wine and champagne bar in the Historic Town of Sutter Creek. They offer local and international sparking wines and champagnes. We are knows for our prosecco slushies. They offer an inviting environment to sip bubbles and enjoy local favorites from near by restaurants. Simply Bubbles also carries a selection of beer on tap and by the can from Amador Brewing in Plymouth.



35 Mian st

Sutter Creek, CA

SIMPLYBUBBLES.NET

