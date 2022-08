Sip ‘n Bead is a group jewelry class held in wineries, businesses, or homes. Each project includes a glass of wine and everything for the project! Each project is highly customizable to your taste in beads and colors! Hypoallergenic materials are available. We do everything from kids’ birthday parties, to bridesmaid classes, to friends just getting together for a good time.

