At its core, the innovation behind Sizzle Shack stems from offering a unique take on Japanese teppanyaki, a style of Japanese cuisine that uses an iron griddle to cook food, by taking traditional Asian ingredients and flavors and adding a modern spin, with influence from diverse cultures, resulting in a mixture of food that is re-invented and is a reflection of our local community.



8359 Elk Grove Florin Rd Suite 109 Sacramento CA 95829

