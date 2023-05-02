Sky River Casino is home to 32 Brews Street, just one of the 17 bars and restaurants on-site, which is the perfect gathering place to celebrate with friends old and new and/or watch popular sporting action on numerous big screens indoors or outside on the patio. With 32 brews on tap – many crafted regionally — and mouth-watering appetizers and entrees, guests can sip on cocktails, spirits, draft beer and California wine. Plus, 32 Brews Street is cooking up specials for Cinco de Mayo and the Kentucky Derby this weekend. For more information about 32 Brews street at Sky River Casino in Elk Grove, please visit https://www.skyriver.com/dining-and-drinks/32-brews-street.

