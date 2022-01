KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KGET) -- Tuesday, Governor Gavin Newsom will visit a health clinic in Kern County to discuss the California Blueprint proposal, which increases health care affordability and expands Medi-Cal coverage to all Californians regardless of immigration status.

Newsom’s plan expands access to coverage to an additional 764,000 undocumented Californians, according to a news release. The plan also aims to cut costs and increase transparency within the health care system.