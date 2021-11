CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) - Eight years after he retired from the military, the mission continues for a Navy SEAL. Jason Redman is part of a network of veterans who now engage in a different kind of battle fighting for American allies in harm's way.

A little Afghan girl was led to safety with her family. She could have been killed. Instead, she was saved, thanks to veterans like LT Jason Redman, US Navy (Ret.).