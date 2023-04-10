Solera Chocolates is an artisian Cottage Food Operation located in downtown Sacramento, specializing in custom, small-batch treats using locally sourced ingredients. Treats include chocolates, toffee, caramels, candied nuts, and custom designed/decorated Oreos. They can ship locally and throughout California. www.solerachocolates.com



