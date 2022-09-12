southforkrestaurants.com



South Fork Grille – a new upscale casual dining experience – is launching its first greater Sacramento region location inside the El Dorado Hills Town Center. Focusing on new American cuisine, menu items will include pork belly lettuce wraps, miso glazed black cod, drunken brandy steak, and spicy ahi tuna rolls. Additionally, South Fork Grille will offer weekend brunch, children’s offerings, to-go and gluten free options.

“We wanted this restaurant to pay homage to the local area,” begins Owner Karoline Platt. “Our namesake and interior design pull from the natural beauty of the region, and our craft cocktails are named after nearby waterways. We envision this restaurant as a gathering space for any type of event and have curated a menu we think will appeal to area residents.”

South Fork Grille is NOW OPEN The restaurant is located at 4364 Town Center Blvd, El Dorado Hills, CA 95762.