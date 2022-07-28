Rocko is an almost 9-year-old and 20-pound Terrier mix who is looking for his forever home. This sweet older guy is looking to be your one and only pet. While he enjoys a short walk, his favorite thing is to hang out with his people, and he would make an excellent couch companion! (Bonus: if you love mostly toothless dogs, he’s right up your alley!) His adoption fee was fully sponsored by Morgan Piplick.

If you are interested in this specific animal, please come to the shelter for walk-in adoptions Tuesday through Saturday from 10:30am to 5:30pm. We recommend coming in as early as possible, as adoptions are first-come, first-served.