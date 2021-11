SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento vice principal now has the support of the NAACP and other community organizations after becoming the victim of a suspected hate crime.

Along with the racist graffiti left in front of her parking spot on campus and threatening online messages, the home address of West Campus High School Vice Principal Elysse Versher, Ph.D., was also shared online. Versher said her family was forced to temporarily move to an undisclosed location.