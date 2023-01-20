The Superfest Disability Film Festival is the longest-running disability film festival in the world and is one of a few worldwide, completely accessible to film-goers of all kinds. The Sacramento Superfest Showcase, which provides a platform for disabled filmmakers, actors, creators, and visionaries to share their stories with the world, has grown to a two-day hybrid event to make it even more accessible. The festival is free to attend, but registration is required. You can click here to register or go to www.saclibrary.org . Superfest Sacramento is dedicated in memory of Librarian Amber Fawn Wooton-Clark and her work to make the Library more welcoming and accessible to all members of our community.





Saturday’s event will be held via Zoom and is accessible anywhere in the world.

https://sfsu.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_7ss5rOZORWWx01sRuj3OeQ