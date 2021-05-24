Spring Beauty Health & Wellness

Lifestyle Influencer Megan Thomas Head is here today with some products to start off your spring right.
nurish by Nature Made
A vitamin subscription service that uses a science-based assessment to offer personalized daily vitamin packets delivered to your doorstep
Lily of the Desert Aloe Vera Juice
Aloe Vera juice aids in occasional heartburn, indigestion, contains antioxidants, important for immune support, and aids in nutrient absorption.
Mommy’s Bliss Prenatal Line
Mommy’s Bliss is a trusted mom-created brand that for the last 20 years has developed a variety of safe and gentle baby and children’s supplements, and now a new line of mom products, which include prenatal vitamins and supplements.
Carnation Breakfast Essentials®
Available at Walmart
www.carnationbreakfastessentials.com
Carnation Breakfast Essentials® Nutritional Drinks are delicious and nutrient-packed, providing 10 grams of protein plus 21 vitamins & minerals. NEW Carnation Breakfast Essentials® Flavored Nutritional Drinks are a delicious, nutrient-packed, and convenient breakfast option for families.