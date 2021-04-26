Spring Beauty & Wellness

Lifestyle Influencer Cheryl Leahy is here today with some great products to kick off your spring.

RapidRenew Skin Perfecting Polish

www.cvs.com

RapidRenew is great for face, neck and décolleté for getting our skin prepared for Spring! It can be used 3-4 times a week

Celltrient Cellular Nutrition

Available at AMAZON and www.Celltrient.com

Celltrient is a line of nutritional beverages and supplements with cellular nutrients that go to work deep within your cells.

CORE Foods

www.corefoods.com

CORE Refrigerated Plant-Based Keto Bars are 100% plant-based keto bars with only 2g of sugar and only 3g net carbs!

TIDL Sport

https://tidlsport.com/

This spray promotes pain relief so you feel refreshed for your next workout. It’s like cryotherapy in a bottle.