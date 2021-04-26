Spring Beauty & Wellness
Lifestyle Influencer Cheryl Leahy is here today with some great products to kick off your spring.
RapidRenew Skin Perfecting Polish
www.cvs.com
RapidRenew is great for face, neck and décolleté for getting our skin prepared for Spring! It can be used 3-4 times a week
Celltrient Cellular Nutrition
Available at AMAZON and www.Celltrient.com
Celltrient is a line of nutritional beverages and supplements with cellular nutrients that go to work deep within your cells.
CORE Foods
www.corefoods.com
CORE Refrigerated Plant-Based Keto Bars are 100% plant-based keto bars with only 2g of sugar and only 3g net carbs!
TIDL Sport
https://tidlsport.com/
This spray promotes pain relief so you feel refreshed for your next workout. It’s like cryotherapy in a bottle.