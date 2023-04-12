Medically-Supportive Food and Nutrition is really about expanding health care coverage to use food as medicine.

The need for these food-based interventions in Medicaid has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic which highlighted many health and social inequities, especially for Black and Brown communities.

The pandemic has emphasized the need to use food to treat and prevent chronic disease and to decrease the effects of health disparities and food insecurity on chronic disease.



