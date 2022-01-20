FOX40 Becomes Republic FC’s Official Broadcast Partner, Giving Fans Access to Every Home and Away

Match for the First time in Club History



Beginning with the 2022 season, Republic FC and FOX40 will partner to expand the club’s broadcast presence and reach more soccer fans throughout the Sacramento region. FOX40 will become the Official Broadcast Partner of Republic FC and serve as the home of the club’s USL Championship matches. Republic FC’s 9th USL Championship season will kickoff on March 12 against El Paso Locomotive FC at Heart Health Park.



For the first time in club history, matches will be available to stream for free through FOX40’s mobile app at FOX40.com/Apps as well as on smart televisions and through FOX40.com. Beginning with the March 12 season opener, matches will be available on FOX40’s Antenna TV affiliate digital channel, over-the-air at 40.2, on Comcast Cable channel 382, Charter Communications channel 199, Volcano Vision channel 441, and Consolidated Communications channel 172. Select games will be available on KTXL FOX40 and will be announced after match times have been selected.



Throughout the season, Republic FC and Fox40 will expand their community investment portfolio through unique activations that will impact and connect with different neighborhoods and organizations throughout the Sacramento and San Joaquin Valley. Together, the two organizations will also uniquely prepare the region to celebrate the world’s biggest sporting event – the 2022 FIFA World Cup, broadcast on Fox.



For more information visit SacRepublicFC.com and FOX40.com.

