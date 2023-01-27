South Korea’s wildly popular hotdogs are here for customers in the United States! Ssong’s Hotdog is named after Ms. Ssong, who took the ordinary hotdogs and corndogs to the next new level. Our hotdogs are not just ordinary hot dogs or corndogs that you see at restaurants, amusement parks or festivals. They come in different sizes, shapes, and flavors and use regular, premium, and spicy sausages with a long list of other food items like string cheese, mozzarella cheese, and many others. You could enjoy sugar, ketchups, mustard, spicy sauces, parmesan cheese, and many other sauces to highlight eye-opening and addictive taste in these hand-made and freshly fried hotdogs. We instantly hand-make hotdogs on-site by coating sausages with freshly made batter mixes and deep-frying them right in front of you. We never reuse these batter mixes and food items taken from packages the next day. We currently have up to 20 different menu items to enjoy with new items continuing to be introduced. Our hotdog brand now has branch stores in Japan, China, and Vietnam. We are extremely excited to bring new joy to your life!

