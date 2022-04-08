The Doggy Dash is back in-person on April 23, 2022! Join Northern California’s Largest 2k/5k Walk to support lifesaving care for animals in need at the Sacramento SPCA – visit sspca.org/dash today!



An estimated 5,000 animal lovers are expected to return to William Land Park for the first time since 2019 for the 2K/5K dog walk and Bark in the Park Pet Festival to enjoy food, drinks, games, demos, prizes, meeting adoptable dogs, and much more!



Registration and participation in the Doggy Dash help the Sacramento SPCA provide direct care to more than 40,000 animals in the community each year.



Now celebrating its 29th anniversary, the Doggy Dash has grown into Northern California’s largest 2K/5K dog walk and pet festival – with a goal to raise $150,000 in registrations and donations this year. Donations from last year’s virtual event helped the Sacramento SPCA provide medical care to sick and injured animals, low-cost vaccinations and spay/neuter surgeries, behavior training, and youth education.



Sacramento SPCA Doggy Dash



April 23, 2022



10:00 AM



William Land Park – Village Green, 3800 W. Land Park Drive, Sacramento, CA 95818



$35 Individual, $45 Team Member (both include event t-shirt)



916-504-2868



sspca.org/dash

www.facebook.com/SacSPCA/ www.instagram.com/sacramento_spca/



www.twitter.com/SacramentoSPCA https://www.linkedin.com/company/sacramento-spca