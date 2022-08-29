Sweet Pepper has been at the Sacramento SPCA since February (over 177 days!) and is still waiting for her forever family.

On Tuesday, August 30th, Pepper will be touring Downtown Sacramento including:

a new collar at Leash & Collar

hotdog and pup-tail at Midtown Spirits

luxurious stay at the Kimpton Sawyer Hotel for a “Girl’s Night” pj party complete with painting nails, bubble bath and a good night’s sleep in a cushy hotel bed

Even better? Our friends at Midtown Spirits will be hosting a “Pours for Pepper” where $2 from every cocktail all day will go towards a Leash & Collar gift certificate for Pepper’s new family!