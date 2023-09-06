St. Anna’s is exited to announce they’ll be holding our onsite Greek Food Festival September 9th and 10th. Come out and see the new church while enjoying amazing food, live music, dancing, shopping and much more! They can’t wait to have you!



Sept. 9th from 11 am to 10 pm and sept 10th from 12 pm to 8pm

parking located at 1411 Secret Ravine Parkway Roseville, CA with shuttles to the church at 1001 Stone Canyon Dr.

entrance fee – $3, $1 for ages 12 and under



1001 Stone Canyon Dr. Roseville, CA 95678

https://festival.saintanna.org/

