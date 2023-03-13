GET LUCKY AT THE OLD SACRAMENTO WATERFRONT WITH A LEPRECHAUN HUNT & RETURN OF THE REGION’S LARGEST ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE

St. Patrick’s Day is back and better than ever at the Old Sacramento Waterfront! The Downtown Sacramento Partnership is excited to welcome back two interactive and family-friendly activities – a Leprechaun Hunt (now through March 20) and the return of the region’s largest St. Patrick’s Day Parade (March 18 from 12 to 5 p.m.). Returning for its 25th year, this annual tradition of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Festival is back along with fun traditions that were started during the pandemic.

Leprechaun Hunt at the Old Sacramento Waterfront – Now thru March 20

To start a spirited hunt in search of lucky-yet-elusive Leprechauns, guests can pick up activity pages at the Old Sacramento Visitor’s Center (1000 Second Street) or download in advance to begin the quest for seven Leprechauns hidden throughout the historic district. Each lucky Leprechaun will have a corresponding secret word that hunt seekers must fill in on the activity pages to move onto the next hidden Leprechaun to help discover the secret code at the end. Once complete, participants simply email the secret to info@oldsacramento.com by March 20 to be entered into a random drawing for a chance to win lucky prizes that include gift baskets filled with local goods from Old Sacramento Waterfront retail stores.

To add to the fun and share the experience with others, hunt participants and visitors are encouraged to capture images, post them on social media and tag @OldSac. To download the activity pages or find our more detailed information about the St. Patrick’s Day Hunt, click here.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Festival – Saturday, March 18 from 12 to 5 p.m.

Families, friends, kids, and the young-at-heart are invited to join hundreds of colorful marchers dressed in green along with Irish and Highland dancers, pipe and drum bands, historic re-enactors, and a variety of cultural organizations at the 25h Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade presented by Xfinity stepping off at 1 p.m. from Neasham and Front Streets. Emceed by iHeart Media’s KISS 107.9 DJ Strawberry, the parade includes over 40 organizations and groups, and visitors are also encouraged to line the boardwalks of L, Front, J, and 2nd Streets for the best views of the spirited spectacle. Plus, shoppers will delight during a special Vendor Village that will be set-up at K and Front Streets from noon to 5 p.m., and a beer garden on-site.

For those wanting to get an early head start on the fun, music and entertainment starts at noon with performers dancing throughout the district alongside a lineup of local vendors and shops offering “lucky” specials.

The 25th Annual St. Patrick’s Day parade is proudly produced by Downtown Sacramento Partnership and made possible by the generous support of iHeart Media and XFINITY.

For more information about the Old Sacramento Waterfront please visit www.OldSacramento.com and for more about the Downtown Sacramento Partnership, visit www.DowntownSac.org