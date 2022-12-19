Focused on the world of fun, creativity, and entertainment, Stage Nine Entertainment, Inc. consists of a collection of stores and business entities based in Old Sacramento, California. The retail stores, Stage Nine Entertainment Store, G! Willikers Toy Emporium, The Vault, The Old Fashioned Candy and Confectionery Store, and California Clothiers offer the ultimate destinations for items related to pop culture, movies, television, nostalgia, animation and clothing along with thousands of other unique memorabilia items. Collectively, the retail stores carry more than 30,000 unique and nostalgic collectibles and gift items. For more information about Stage Nine Entertainment, Inc., or Stage Nine Family of Specialty Retail Stores, please call 916-447-3623 or visit www.stagenine.com

Stage Nine Entertainment, Inc. is proud and excited to announce their much-anticipated Top 12 lists of hot toys and holiday trends for 2022. The locally owned retail shops are fully stocked and prepared for the holiday shopping season with plenty of popular games, toys, pop culture items and collectibles on hand.

Outlined below are the much-anticipated local lists of the Top 12 holiday toy and toy trends for 2022 as compiled by Stage Nine Entertainment, Inc., a retail leader in the world of fun, creativity, and entertainment.

Top 12 Toys of Christmas

1) Super Mario Bros. licensed toys

2) Tactile Toys

3) MIKO Robot

4) CDX Roller Coaster

5) Robotime Kits

6) Carrera Slots

7) Classic Books and Plush Set

8) Wrebbit 3D Puzzles

9) Crazy Aaron’s Thinking Putty

10) Roll Up Rainbow Piano

11) Steiff Plush

12) Folkmanis Puppets

Top 12 Toy Trends

1) Lava Lamps

2) Loungefly Bags & Apparel

3) Hachette Mini Books & Gifts

4) Squishables

5) Rilakkuma Plush

6) Stranger Things

7) Handmade by Robots

8) Licensed games

9) Hello Kitty

10) Garfield

11) Stitch

12) Disney Doorables