Stage Nine Entertainment to Welcome

Thomas Kinkade Studios Artists Monte Moore and

Brian Rood for a Special “Star Wars Weekend”

Plus, Stage Nine Will Unveil a New Spiral Staircase that Takes Guests a Floor Below to a Newly Remodeled Special Event Space

Located in the heart of the historic district at the Old Sacramento Waterfront, Stage Nine Entertainment invites the community to welcome two Thomas Kinkade Studios Artists – Monte Moore and Brian Rood – for a special “Star Wars™ Weekend” on May 6-7, 2023. Stage Nine will also unveil a new spiral staircase that takes guests from The Vault to a completely remodeled The Underground event space just below the popular retail store and art gallery. Artist meet-and-greet opportunities with Moore and Rood are available from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday in The Underground, that will be filled with Star Wars™ memorabilia from Stage Nine’s impressive collection. Both guest artists will be creating sketches for customers with purchase of any limited-edition canvas, signing purchased art pieces, and sharing stories about the inspiration behind each work of art.