Stage Nine is “Celebrating 100 Years of Wonder” With Three Disney Legends as Special Guests

Coinciding with the celebratory event, Stage Nine to debut “Disney 100 Exhibition” on display through summer Stage Nine Entertainment is “Celebrating 100 Years of Wonder” on July 29-30 when three Disney legends will be on-site as special guests to the Old Sacramento Waterfront – acclaimed Disney author Marcy Carriker Smothers, interior designer for the Walt Disney Company Tania Norris, and Walt Disney Hometown Museum co-founder Kaye Malins. Stage Nine invites the community for a weekend of “meet and greet” activities as the special guests share fascinating stories, autograph books and memorabilia for customers, and take selfies in front of specially designed photo backdrop in honor of the occasion. Free to attend, the special “meet and greet” activities will take place 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Accomplished author and enthusiastic adventure seeker, Disney legend Marcy Carriker Smothers will share stories about her latest – and beautifully illustrated – book “100 Disney Adventures of a Lifetime: Magical Experiences from Around the World.” Interior designer and Imagineer Tania Norris will share stories about helping to design Disneyland’s New Orleans Square, creating the wallpaper for the Haunted Mansion, decorating Walt Disney’s private home, and more. Walt Disney Hometown Museum co-founder Kaye Malins will share amazing recollections from Walt Disney’s hometown of Marceline, Missouri, which was the inspiration of many iconic destinations in Disneyland. She will also share some of Walt Disney’s prized artifacts from the museum such as childhood photographs, personal letters, and his elementary school report card, just to name a few. Timed to coincide with the 100 Years of Disney anniversary celebration now underway, the special event at the Old Sacramento Waterfront will take place in The Underground, a recently unveiled event space just below Stage Nine’s The Vault retail store and art gallery, accessible by a specially designed spiral staircase (elevator access is also available).

In addition to the special event, Stage Nine will also publicly debut its first-ever exhibit on July 29 that will showcase 100 Disney fan-favorite artifacts from the store’s impressive collection. Free to see and experience, the “Disney 100 Exhibition” will remain on display in The Underground at Stage Nine through September 10, 2023.

Located at Front & K Streets (102 K Street) at the Old Sacramento Waterfront, Stage Nine Entertainment is well known as the area’s premier entertainment retail destination that

showcases approximately 20,000 unique items related to movies, television, toys, and pop culture. With five retail concepts – Stage Nine Entertainment Store, G. Willikers!

For more information about the 100 Years of Disney anniversary, please visit www.disneyland.disney.go.com/100th-anniversary; for more about the Disney Hometown Museum located in Marceline, Missouri, please visit www.waltdisneymuseum.org.

And, for more information about the special “Celebrating 100 Years of Wonder” weekend activations, the “Disney 100 Exhibition,” Stage Nine Entertainment, Inc., or Stage Nine Family of Specialty Retail Stores, please call 916-447-3623 or visit www.stagenine.com.

About Stage Nine Entertainment, Inc.

Focused on the world of fun, creativity, and entertainment, Stage Nine Entertainment, Inc. consists of a collection of stores and business entities based in Old Sacramento, California. The retail stores, Stage Nine Entertainment Store, G! Willikers Toy Emporium, The Vault, The Old Fashioned Candy and Confectionery Store, and California Clothiers offer he ultimate destinations for items related to pop culture, movie, television, nostalgia, animation and clothing along with thousand of other unique memorabilia items. Collectively, the retail stores carry more than 30,000 unique and nostalgic collectibles and gift items. For more information about Stage Nine Entertainment, Inc., or Stage Nine Family of Specialty Retail Stores, please call 916-447-3623 or visit www.stagenine.com

