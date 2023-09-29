Stage Nine to Present a Fun, Free & Family-Friendly

30th Anniversary Street Celebration on

September 30 & October 1

Stage Nine started as a small gift shop in the 90s and is now home to California’s #1 independently owned retailer of Disney Fine Art

Stage Nine Entertainment is proud and excited to present a 30th Anniversary Street Celebration on Saturday, September 30 & Sunday, October 1, 2023. Complete with lively street entertainment, popular local food trucks, plus plenty of outdoor fun and games, the free festivities will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days with special activities set-up on historic K Street (that will be car-free from Front Street to Second Street). To highlight the 30th anniversary, a sophisticated animatronic Grogu – built for Disney and on loan from Garner Holt – will make its first appearance in the region (outside of Comic Con). Plus, a number of artifacts from the Stage Nine Entertainment collection will be on display on K Street including a life-sized Monopoly car, a Back to the Future Delorean time machine replica, a life-sized Battleship game along with selfie stations like a giant throne made of candy from ToyTopia, butterfly wings, and a sweet stack of giant donuts.

As part of the 30-year celebration, four Disney Fine Art renowned artists – Trevor Mezak, Don “Ducky” Williams, Dom Corona and Randle Noble – will be special guests for “meet & greet” opportunities, sharing behind-the-scenes stories, and offering painting classes at Stage Nine’s The Underground Vault event space. As a highlight, Dom Corona will unveil an original painting playing up the 30-year celebration that was commissioned and created specifically for the occasion. The celebratory event offers a unique opportunity for the public to enjoy a weekend of family-friendly fun and games, see incredible art, and get up close and personal with the creative minds behind some of those who make Disney magic happen.

Located in a building known as “What Cheer House” at the corner of Front & K Streets (102 K Street) at the Old Sacramento Waterfront and founded by Troy Carlson, the Stage Nine retail empire started humbly enough as a small, 500-square foot gift shop in the early 90s – then known as “Old Sacramento Giftique” – that specialized in model railroad products, souvenirs, Sacramento-themed apparel, and unique gifts. Carlson opened the shop when he was a freshman in college at CSUS in 1991. Today, Stage Nine has expanded over time into an elaborate and engaging five-store footprint that takes up a combined 8,000-square foot space with the following five retail concepts: Stage Nine Entertainment Store, G. Willikers! Toy Emporium, The Vault, The Old Fashioned Candy & Confectionery Store, and California Clothiers. In addition, the newly debuted The Underground Vault event space is 2,500-square feet in size and available for rental by artists, creatives, and for meetings and celebrations.

Stage Nine Entertainment is well known as the area’s premier entertainment retail destination that showcases approximately 20,000 unique items related to movies, television, toys, and pop culture. Stage Nine is well known for hosting retail events attended by celebrities, artists, and entertainers. Plus, the on-site art gallery – The Vault – is California’s #1 independently owned retailer of Disney Fine Art.

Stage Nine retail stores are open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information about the Stage Nine 30th Anniversary Street Celebration, Stage Nine Entertainment, Inc., Stage Nine Family of Specialty Retail Stores, or renting The Underground Vault event space, please call 916-447-3623 or visit www.stagenine.com.

About Stage Nine Entertainment, Inc.

Focused on the world of fun, creativity, and entertainment, Stage Nine Entertainment, Inc. consists of a collection of stores and business entities based in Old Sacramento, California. The retail stores, Stage Nine Entertainment Store, G! Willikers Toy Emporium, The Vault, The Old Fashioned Candy and Confectionery Store, and California Clothiers offer the ultimate destinations for items related to pop culture, movies, television, nostalgia, animation and clothing along with thousands of other unique memorabilia items. Collectively, the retail stores carry more than 30,000 unique and nostalgic collectibles and gift items. For more information about Stage Nine Entertainment, Inc., or Stage Nine Family of Specialty Retail Stores, please call 916-447-3623 or visit

www.stagenine.com