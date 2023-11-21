Stage Nine Entertainment Announces

Top 12 Hot Toys & Holiday Trends Lists for 2023

Stage Nine Entertainment, Inc. is proud and excited to announce their much-anticipated Top 12 lists of hot toys and holiday trends for 2023. The locally owned retail shops are fully stocked and prepared for the holiday shopping season with plenty of popular games, toys, pop culture items and collectibles on hand. Outlined below are the much-anticipated local lists of the Top 12 holiday toys and toy trends for 2023 as compiled by Stage Nine Entertainment, Inc., a retail leader in the world of fun, creativity, and entertainment.

Top 12 Toys of Christmas

1) Barbie

2) Smisky/Sonny Angels

3) Baby Alive

4) Madame Alexander Dolls

5) Rilakkuma

6) Bluey/Paw Patrol

7) Squishable Plush

8) Otamatone Instrument

9) Elastikorps

10) DIY Kits (Robotime)

11) Bitzee Interactive Pet

12) Robosen Robots

Top 12 Toy Trends

1) Blind Bags/Boxed Toys

2) Barbie

3) Disney 100

4) Wednesday

5) Retro Board Games

6) The Grinch

7) RSVLTS® Shirts

8) Luxury Disneyana

9) Loungfly/Funko

10) Studio Ghibli – Totoro, etc.

11) Sideshow Collectibles

12) Steiff Plush

Located at the corner of Front & K Streets (102 K Street) at the Old Sacramento Waterfront, Stage Nine Entertainment is well known as the area’s premier entertainment retail destination that showcases approximately 20,000 unique items related to movies, television, toys, and pop culture. Stage Nine is well known for hosting retail events attended by celebrities, artists, and entertainers. Plus, the on-site art gallery – The Vault – is California’s #1 independently owned retailer of Disney Fine Art.

Stage Nine retail stores are open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information about Stage Nine Entertainment, Inc., Stage Nine Family of Specialty Retail Stores, or renting The Underground Vault event space, please call 916-447-3623 or visit www.stagenine.com.

About Stage Nine Entertainment, Inc.

Focused on the world of fun, creativity, and entertainment, Stage Nine Entertainment, Inc. consists of a collection of stores and business entities based in Old Sacramento, California. The retail stores, Stage Nine Entertainment Store, G! Willikers Toy Emporium, The Vault, The Old Fashioned Candy and Confectionery Store, and California Clothiers offer the ultimate destinations for items related to pop culture, movies, television, nostalgia, animation and clothing along with thousands of other unique memorabilia items. Collectively, the retail stores carry more than 30,000 unique and nostalgic collectibles and gift items. For more information about Stage Nine Entertainment, Inc., or Stage Nine Family of Specialty Retail Stores, please call 916-447-3623 or visit

www.stagenine.com